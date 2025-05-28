Shropshire Star
National Women’s Register opening a new Ironbridge group

Due to demand in the local area NWR (National Women's Register) are opening a new group in Ironbridge offering women in the area an opportunity to connect, engage in meaningful discussions, and form lasting friendships. The first meeting takes place on Wednesday, 4 June in Ironbridge.

By contributor Claire Kendrick
Published
Last updated

Why Join the Ironbridge NWR?

  • Stimulating Conversations: Engage in lively discussions on various subjects, from current events to personal passions.

  • New Friendships: Build lasting relationships with local women who share your interests and values.

  • Social Events: Enjoy a range of activities beyond regular meetings, including outings, speaker events, and more.

  • Online activities and Events – gentle exercise classes, online discussion groups, virtual coffee mornings, expert speakers, short courses and book clubs

NWR members enjoy a food festival
Speaking on the launch, Claire Kendrick, Head of Operations for NWR, said: “We are so excited to bring an NWR group to Ironbridge. This group will be a fantastic way for women to meet new friends and participate in vibrant, thoughtful discussions. It’s all about creating a welcoming, supportive space for women to express themselves and share their views.”

How to Get Involved

Women interested in coming along for a free trial session or joining the Ironbridge NWR group are encouraged to complete the contact form on the Ironbridge page of the NWR website - nwr.org.uk/network/groups/ironbridge so we can send details about the meetings.

About NWR

NWR is a national membership charity that combats social isolation by connecting women for conversation, debate, and social events. With groups across the UK and a thriving online community, NWR offers a platform for women to discuss a wide range of topics—from current affairs and the arts to travel and lifestyle—within a friendly and supportive setting.

Membership costs £37/year which gives access to a local group and a myriad of online activities and events. For more information, visit nwr.org.uk

NWR National Conference
