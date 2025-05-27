Ironbridge tea room with 'exceptionally popular' Airbnb up for sale as owners look to retire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Located inside a Victorian Grade II-listed terraced property in Ironbridge, the multi-award winning patisserie and delicatessen, Grays of Shropshire, has been in the hands of its current owner since 2016.

But now, the business and premises are up for sale as the owner looks to retire.

Along with the tearoom, the business operates outside catering, hampers, vintage china hire and an Airbnb, which the agents say has "proved exceptionally popular" with "an excellent level of occupancy" at a rate of £145 per night.

Grays of Shropshire, Ironbridge. Photo: Sidney Phillips

A spokesperson for agents, Sidney Phillips said: "The business and premises are being offered for sale due to the owner’s wish to retire and provide an excellent opportunity for like minded or other commercially minded parties looking for a business and premises with real potential in this prime location.

"The property has been operated by the current owner since 2016 developing a feminine French ambience licensed tearoom at the heart of Ironbridge. It quickly began to build an excellent reputation for quality hand-made cuisine and is renowned within the area after winning award after award, becoming a mainstay of Ironbridge High Street.

"It has built its reputation on providing the best local seasonal produce, along with its award-winning scones, cakes and delicious artisan cheeses, all served with a sense of style and theatre to match."

According to the sales listing, the business accounts for the financial year ending March 2024 are "expected to show total sales of approximately £120,000 with an excellent level of net profit approaching £85,000".

The freehold, along with trade furniture, fixtures, fittings and effects, is being listed for £545,000.

More information can be found online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/70281913