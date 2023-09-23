Picture: Telford Police

Officers were on patrol at Dale End Park on Friday evening when the friendly moggy joined them in their panda car and went for a look around.

A spokesperson for the Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Cuckoo Oak and Ironbridge SNT were patrolling Dale End Park this evening when this very friendly feline decided they wanted to ride shotgun."

Officers could not avoid a pun and added that they hope animal had a "purr-fect' first encounter with the police.

And it seems the cat has a lot of fans in the area.

Comments on the Telford Police Facebook page said the cat's name is Percy and he's looked after by the man who looks after the park. Another follower on Twitter however said the cat's name is Gizmo.