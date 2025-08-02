Open invite to summer garden party as new homes launch in Ironbridge

The developer’s Summer Garden Party, which will take place on Saturday, 9 August from 11am to 4pm, offers property seekers the chance to hear about the new release of three and four bedroom homes at the Buildwas Road community.

Visitors can learn more about the new homes available from a variety of industry experts. The team from Edward Thomas Interiors will be on hand to provide hints and tips on styling a new home, Lee Meredith from the Mortgage Bureau will be available to provide expert mortgage advice, and Nock Deighton Estate Agents will be offering free home valuations to those in attendance.

Refreshments will be provided by the Food Alchemist on the day, with a bespoke high tea menu including seasonal canapes, fresh desserts and cream tea. All of the ingredients are grown and sourced locally and organically.

Chanda Chileshe, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming prospective buyers to our Otters Reach development to find out more about the stunning new homes being released in the idyllic setting of Ironbridge.

“Our expert sales team will be on hand throughout the day to answer any questions, including details on our exclusive offers and helpful moving schemes designed to simplify the home buying process, as well as a wide range of experts that can provide insight into all aspects of the home buying journey.”

A typical street scene at Otters Reach in Ironbridge

Benthall Grange is set to transform the former Ironbridge Power Station site into a vibrant new community. The exciting vision includes a wide range of modern, energy-efficient homes, alongside a new primary school, local shops, sports pitches and pavilions, allotments and flexible community spaces.

The development will also feature extensive green open space, with riverside walks, cycleways and nature-friendly areas designed to support local wildlife, all helping to create a well-connected, sustainable place to live.

Nestled on the edge of the iconic Ironbridge Gorge, Otters Reach at Benthall Grange offers a rare blend of heritage charm and modern convenience. Residents can enjoy easy access to world-famous attractions like Blists Hill Victorian Town and the Iron Bridge itself, as well as independent shops, cafés, and country pubs.

Otters Reach is ideally placed for commuters too, with excellent road links to Telford, Shrewsbury, and Birmingham via the M54, whilst a pathway is set to be created to link the development directly to Ironbridge.

For more information about homes in the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8479 or visit the website.