Ironbridge and Coalbrookdale coronation celebrations turn the clock back

Ironbridge and Coalbrookdale Civic Society coronation tea dance at Coalport Village Hall. Tony and Viv Moore. Photo: Dave Bagnall.

Ironbridge and Coalbrookdale Civic Society marked the Coronation of King Charles V with the event in Coalbrookdale Village Hall.

Volunteers decked out the hall in red white and blue and after a traditional afternoon tea the 40 guests were able to dance the afternoon away or sit and listen to singers Ava Evergreen and Colin Onions.

Civic society chairman Viv Moore said the day could not have gone any better.

Ironbridge and Coalbrookdale Civic Society coronation tea dance at Coalport Village Hall. Vintage singer Miss Ava Evergreen with Norma Gregson. Photo: Dave Bagnall.

Ironbridge and Coalbrookdale Civic Society coronation tea dance at Coalport Village Hall. Photo: Dave Bagnall.

"The teamwork in organising the event was fantastic," she said.

"Members spent a long time decorating the hall, they worked very hard."

She also praised the Swan Hotel in Wellington for its tremendous afternoon tea and thanks the village hall for providing the venue.

Ironbridge and Coalbrookdale Civic Society coronation tea dance at Coalport Village Hall. Singer Colin Dale. Photo: Dave Bagnall.

Ironbridge and Coalbrookdale Civic Society coronation tea dance at Coalport Village Hall. Photo: Dave Bagnall.

"Coalport China Museum also opened up an extra car park for us," she added.

"Many of the people at the event were of an age that straddles both coronations and the music reflected that. Many also remember Colin, whose stage name was Colin Dale, in the past."

She said that during the afternoon there was a collection made for the Bartlett Fountain appeal. Ironbridge and Coalbrookdale Civic Society has been working to restore the Bartlett Drinking Fountain to Ironbridge Square for some time.