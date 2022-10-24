Lorry driver in hospital after HGV carrying sand rolls over

Fire crews and ambulance were called to the scene on Calcutts Road in Jackfield early this morning. Photo: Josh Dhillon

Paramedics and firefighters were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale stations to the incident, where fire crews made the vehicle safe and ambulance staff assessed the driver.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance service said: "We were called at 7.01am to reports of an overturned lorry on Calcutts Road in Jackfield, Telford.

"Upon arrival we found the driver of the lorry. He had sustained non-life threatening injuries.

"He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital for further assessment."

Two fire appliances, one ambulance, a paramedic officer and two Critical Care Cars from the Air Ambulance Service attended the scene.