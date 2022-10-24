Notification Settings

Lorry driver in hospital after HGV carrying sand rolls over

The tipper lorry, carrying sand, rolled over on Calcutts Road in Jackfield just before 7am.

Fire crews and ambulance were called to the scene on Calcutts Road in Jackfield early this morning. Photo: Josh Dhillon
Paramedics and firefighters were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale stations to the incident, where fire crews made the vehicle safe and ambulance staff assessed the driver.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance service said: "We were called at 7.01am to reports of an overturned lorry on Calcutts Road in Jackfield, Telford.

"Upon arrival we found the driver of the lorry. He had sustained non-life threatening injuries.

"He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital for further assessment."

Two fire appliances, one ambulance, a paramedic officer and two Critical Care Cars from the Air Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A digger and a recovery truck are reportedly being used to remove the toppled lorry from the road, limiting access along the road.

