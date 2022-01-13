Gorge museums ready to welcome visitors following improvement works

Coalport china museum

Thanks to funding received through the Arts Council England-delivered Covid Recovery Fund, Jackfield Tile Museum and Coalport China Museum, two of the Trust’s most popular sites, underwent a series of improvement works which included updating some of the galleries, where displays were refreshed and re-displayed and signage was updated.

As part of this year’s 150th anniversary celebrations the iconic Craven Dunnill Jackfield Ltd company name sign on the exterior wall of what is now Jackfield Tile Museum was repainted by hand by specialist heritage conservationists.

Across the Gorge at Blists Hill Victorian Town, a major project was unveiled in the woodland of the award-winning open-air museum. The Madeley Wood Co. Outdoor Adventure, a specially designed outdoor play area, opened to huge praise from visitors with children of all ages. The Outdoor Adventure is inspired by the area’s industrial past and features slides, zip-lines, raised walkways and a dedicated area for younger children. There is a covered seating area and catering outlet, offering the perfect spot to relax whilst youngsters play.