Santa's animal helpers help spread festive cheer in Coalbrookdale

Floki the white reindeer and his stable-mate Opal light up Coalbrookdale on their daily walk from the nearby Sunnyside Farm with owner Diana Vincent and her daughter-in-law Nadine Sault. Photo: Dave Bagnall

The village near Ironbridge welcomed some of Santa's friends right before Christmas to help spread festive cheer.

Floki the white reindeer and his stable-mate Opal lit up the village on their daily walk from the nearby Sunnyside Farm, with owner Diana Vincent and her daughter-in-law Nadine Sault on Thursday.

Diana, from Sunnyside Farm, usually brings the reindeer out for festive charity events in the village around Christmas, but hasn't been able to do so due to the pandemic.

"We couldn't do any of the reindeer events because of Covid," she said. "Reindeers are really vulnerable for catching Covid and obviously there isn't a vaccine for animals so we wanted to keep them safe.

"We normally take them out and about for charity events near Christmas in Coalbrookdale to help raise money and get into the festive season.

"We are an animal rescue – Sunnyside Farm. We have donkeys, alpacas, even emus, lots of animals who were in need of help.

"Some of them aren't great in public so we leave them but others are happy to come out for a walk around Christmas.

"Everybody was so disappointed we couldn't do festive events this year so we wanted to take Floki and Opal out for a little Christmas walk and a photo shoot.