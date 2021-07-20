Five fire engines sent to blaze at Ironbridge house

Crews were called to Buildwas Road and were on the scene for nearly three hours after a property caught fire. Nobody was in the house at the time.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out just before 7pm, and crews were on the scene until 9.54pm.

An incident log statement said: "Five fire appliances including the incident command unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington. Operations and safety officers were in attendance.