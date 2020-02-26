Vital Ironbridge refuelling effort succeeds

A multi-agency effort to ensure that the pumping equipment was able to keep bailing out the water seeping through the compromised flood barriers along the Wharfage had been seen as a critical point in the operation to stop the worst of the flooding.

West Mercia Police Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said the pumps had safely been refuelled.

However he stressed that, with the barriers having shifted several metres during the day, the major incident declaration still stood and residents were still advised to evacuate their premises.

He said the refuelling would keep the pumps in operation for the next 24 hours keeping the river at bay.

"It is vital that we keep the water on the dry side down, which is what the pumps are doing. The fire service is going to put an additional pump in."

River levels are now dropping and Mr Harding said that would hopefully provide a window during which any damage to barriers could be rectified.

"Unfortunately we are looking at the weather forecast for rain over the weekend which could lead to levels rising again.

"We have done what we can at the moment," he said.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Incident Commander, Craig Jackson, said fire crews and two specialist boat crews, one from Shropshire the other from Staffordshire, remained on scene.

"Our main safety message is that we are still advising people to evacuate and still stay away from the river edge. Also if they are using petrol pumps they should be outside their properties to prevent any dangers from carbon monoxide."