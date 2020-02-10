Volunteers give lick of paint to historic Ironbridge railings

About 40 people turned out to help make sure the railings along the Wharfage look their best this summer.

The group met at 9am on Friday, and the majority of the work was finished.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, who organised the event, said it was proof of what a fantastic community lives in Ironbridge and Telford.

"It was amazing," she said.

"There were about 40 people. It has been tremendous – when we first started we thought we'd get about 20 people.

"It's been really good fun. There's been a lot of camaraderie. We've got local people, staff from Telford & Wrekin Council, staff from Fujitsu. A lot of people didn't know each other getting to know each other.

"It's been lovely that all of that has come together and it has made a real difference to the view."

The railings themselves need to be replaced, but the job can't be done until significant repair work is carried out on the historic wall. In the meantime, the railings were given temporary repairs so they are safe.

Vegetation along the listed Wharfage wall was cleared to find out what foundation type can be used for new railings, but the investigation found the wall's condition was poor, and that significant repair work will be needed before the railings can be fully replaced.

Councillor Healy said: "The railings still need to be replaced, but a lick of paint has made them look cared for and makes the town looked cared for.

"It's been a really good community effort and it just shows what a good community we've got, not just in Ironbridge but from other parts of the borough."