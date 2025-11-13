'In 40 years this is the first police incident': Donnington Bonfire organisers 'devastated' after stabbing on 40th anniversary

They have, however, confirmed that plans are already in place for next year's spectacle.

What should have been the joyful return of the hugely popular event, known as the 'Donny Bonny', turned into shock when a 20-year-old man was stabbed.

At around 8.30pm on Saturday (November 8), West Mercia Police received reports of an assault at the Broadoaks Playing Field, off Wellington Road in Donnington, where the event is held.

Two teenagers, aged 17 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have since been released on bail. A third teenager was arrested on Wednesday (November 12) in connection with the incident.

The same day, police released a photo of a man officers wish to speak to in connection with the events of Saturday night.

West Mercia Police are keen to speak to 21-year-old Abubakar Saleem. Picture: West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police believe Abubakar Saleem, 21, was in the area at the time and could help with enquiries. Officers have urged him to come forward.

This year the Donnington Bonfire, which is organised by the Mitchell family, was marking its 40th year - and they say this is the first incident of its kind in the event's history.

Mark Mitchell said: "We and my family are devastated about the incident last Saturday and our thoughts go to the family.

"In 40 years, this is the first police incident reported within the event. [Speculation] and false social media statements have been upsetting.

"There have been a handful of small scuffles over the years that have been dealt with swiftly by security.

"We are working with the police, discussing further measures to ensure the safety of our visitors for future events.

"The event is for the community, a fun event for the family, and also to support Severn Hospice, a charity that is close to our hearts."

Mark began helping put on the Donnington bonfire and firework display with his father when he was just 12 years old. The event, which features a spectacular firework display, draws thousands of visitors each year and raises thousands of pounds for local charities, particularly Severn Hospice.

The incident sparked widespread speculation on social media on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with reports suggesting a person had been assaulted at the event.

West Mercia Police confirmed the stabbing in a statement issued shortly after 9.30am on Sunday. The victim was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital and has since been discharged.

Organisers spent four weeks preparing for the event, which featured a funfair, live attractions, refreshments, and the traditional bonfire and fireworks display.