Wanted: Police release image of man they want to trace after Donnington Bonfire stabbing

At around 8.30pm last Saturday (November 8), West Mercia Police received reports that a man had been stabbed at the Broadoaks Playing Field off Wellington Road in Donnington.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 20-year-old man had been stabbed. He was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Officers are now keen to speak to 21-year-old Abubakar Saleem, who they believe was in the area at the time and may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Police are urging Abubakar himself to come forward - alongside anyone who may have information about his whereabouts.

Two males - an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy - were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but have since been released on bail.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, November 12, on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Paul Drury said: "We would like to speak to 21-year-old Abubakar Saleem as we believe he can help with our investigation into the stabbing on Saturday night. I’m appealing to Abubakar himself to come forward and to anyone who may have information that would help find him.

"Our investigation is on-going into the events on Saturday night, and I would like to offer my reassurance to the community that we believe this was an isolated incident which posed no wider risk to the public."

Anyone with information that would help find Abubakar is being asked to call 01952 214646 or email TelfordCID@westmercia.police.uk quoting 453_i of November 8.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.