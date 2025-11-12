A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed at the event, known locally as the 'Donny Bonny', on Saturday evening (November 8).

West Mercia Police officers had been called about 8.30pm to reports of an assault at the Broadoaks Playing Field, off Wellington Road in Donnington.

The victim was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for treatment, and has subsequently been discharged.

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old who had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have since been released on bail.

Now officers have confirmed a third person, a 19-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A statement from Telford & Wrekin Police said: "A 19-year-old man has today been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

