Man, 20, stabbed at Donnington Bonfire in Telford - police seek witnesses

West Mercia Police is appealing for information after a man was stabbed at the Broadoaks playing field on Saturday night (November 8), as the 'Donny Bonny' marked its 40th anniversary.

At around 8.30pm, police received reports of an assault at the playing field off Wellington Road.

Upon arrival, officers found that a 20-year-old man had been stabbed.

The man was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

West Mercia Police Detective Inspector Stephen Goddard said: "I know an incident such as this can be extremely distressing, especially for the people who will have been at the event last night. Please be assured that a thorough investigation is now on going.

"Acts of such violence are not welcome in our communities, and I ask that people who may have seen the incident happen or have any information that would help with our investigation to please come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call 01952 214735 or email TelfordCID@westmercia.police.uk quoting 453_i of November 8.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111 or visiting its website.

The Donnington Bonfire draws thousands of visitors each year. The event, which features a spectacular firework display, raises thousands of pounds for local charities.



There was widespread speculation across social media on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with reports suggesting a person had assaulted at the event. West Mercia Police released its statement confirming a man had been stabbed after 9.30am on Sunday.

Preparations for the event had been ongoing for four weeks, with organisers building the huge bonfire in advance.

Gates opened at 4pm, with the bonfire lighting followed by a large firework display. The event also featured a funfair, a range of attractions and rides, and refreshments.