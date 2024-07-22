Telford street to close for six days next week while work is carried out

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police PCSO for Donnington and Trench, John Bowen, posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page this morning reporting the road closure.

National Grid are planning to undertake remedial works on Winifreds Drive in Donnington between Monday, July 29 and Saturday, August 3.

A diversion route for vehicles will be put in place via James Way.

The diversion route, via West Mercia Police Neighbourhood Matters

