Over 400 jobs secured in Telford after £1.6bn defence contract boost

The Ministry of Defence contract extension will see Donnington-based defence firm Babcock International continue to provide maintenance and parts support to British Army assets including Challenger 2 tanks and Trojan armoured vehicles.

The government says the deal announced today (March 26) directly supports a further 1,200 defence jobs across the country, as well as 6,000 UK businesses in the wider supply chain.

“In a period of increased global instability, more is being expected of our armed forces," said Babcock’s Chief Executive Officer, David Lockwood.

"This contract extension ensures that Babcock continues to provide the British Army with the tools to do its job, when and wherever they are needed. Our know-how, application of technology and extensive experience in the land domain help ensure that the British Army is ready to fight and win wars.”

A total of 200 apprenticeships will also be created as part of the deal, offering development opportunities in fields such as HGV maintenance and automotive refinishing and providing career paths in the defence sector for the next generation of skilled workers.

The government says the move to boost the readiness of British Army combat vehicles comes against a backdrop of UK efforts to establish peace in Ukraine.

"I am delighted to renew our relationship with Babcock," said MOD Director Land Environment, Major General Lizzie Faithfull-Davies CBE.

"With this amended contract, DE&S, the Army, and Babcock will now provide even better support to the in-Service platforms of our Armed forces; ensuring that the vehicles the Army will fight from are repaired, maintained, and ready whenever the Army need them.”

The announcement comes ahead of a forthcoming Defence Industrial Strategy, due to be published this year, which the government says will promote defence spending within UK industries.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said: “Tanks, armoured vehicles and kit are the backbone of the British Army. We are taking action to ensure the outstanding service men and women of our Armed Forces are properly equipped and ready to respond to ever-changing global threats.

“Supported by largest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War, this substantial investment with Babcock demonstrates how defence is an engine for growth: supporting businesses of all sizes and sustaining more than 400 good, well-paid jobs in the West Midlands.

"National security is the bedrock of a successful economy and our Government’s Plan for Change.”