List of Shropshire businesses that have applied for alcohol licences

RB Shrewsbury Ltd wants to be allowed to supply alcohol for consumption on and off its Red Brick premises at Unit 1 in Thomas Hall, Castle Street, Shrewsbury. It also wants to have late night refreshments, and live and recorded music.

The opening hours will be 6am to 11pm Mondays and Tuesdays, 6am to midnight Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and 6am to 1am Fridays and Saturdays. However, this will be extended to 2am on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and Bank Holidays.

Oh So British Confectionary also wants to be able to supply alcohol, to be consumed off premises, in Bridgnorth Town Hall. This will be from 7am to 8pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays. On Bank Holidays and Christmas Eve, it will be 7am to 8pm.

Other businesses that have applied for premises licences are:

Shropshire Young Farmers, land at Bourton Westwood Farm, Much Wenlock: Supply of alcohol for consumption on the premises, live music inside a marque, recorded music indoors and outdoors, late night refreshments, from 8pm on Saturday, August 23 to 3.30am the following morning

Tinkers Row Brewery Company Limited for Ted’s Shop in Kettlemore Lane, Sheriffhales: Supply of alcohol for consumption off the premises from 7am to 10m Monday to Saturday and 8am to 6pm on Sundays

Henstone Distillery, Dingle Farm, Trewern: Supply of alcohol off the premises from 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday

Cafe Severn, Kidderminster Road, Quatford: Supply of alcohol for cosumption on the premises from noon until close with recorded and live music

Dorrington Crown Green Bowling Club, The Maitlands, Dorrington: Supply of alcohol for the consumption on and off the premises from noon to 10pm

Infinity Golf, Unit 10a, High Grosvenor, Bridgnorth: Supply of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 10am to 9.30pm Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 10.30pm Friday and Saturday, with a 30 minute drinking up period prior to close

Meanwhile, minor variations to their licences have been made to the following premises:

Claremont Social Tap House, 5-6 Claremont Street, Shrewsbury

The House of the Rising Sun, 18 Butcher Row, Shrewsbury

Aroma Cafe Bar, 22 Bailey Street, Oswestry

Harp Lane Deli, 4 Church Street, Ludlow

Oil, 31 Castle Street, Shrewsbury

In Good Hands, 88-90 Frankwell, Shrewsbury

Hobsons Brewery, New House Farm, Tenbury Road, Cleobury Mortimer

Ludlow Service Station, 1 Foldgate Lane, Ludlow

More information about the applications can be found on the Shropshire Council website, including how you can make representations.