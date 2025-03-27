Apartment plans for former Wrekin Housing Trust offices in Telford - but residents would have to park off site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The former offices of the Wrekin Housing Trust in the centre of Donnington have remained empty since the trust vacated the premises during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, the two-storey premises on The Parade was put up for sale for offers over £300,000.

The stretch of shops and homes known as The Parade was built to be the town centre of a housing development that began in the late 1930s when the War Office bought up a large part of Donnington to house those working at the new military depot. The office development was added later, being built in the late 1980s.

Now, the new owners of the building have submitted a planning application in the hopes of converting the building into a block of eight one-bedroom flats.