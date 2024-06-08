Uniquely curved row of shops and flats in Telford to go under the hammer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Parade in Donnington is a familiar sight for many, with its unique curved row of maisonettes sat upon shops.

The stretch was built to be the town centre of a housing development that began in the late 1930s when the War Office bought up a large part of Donnington to house those working at the new military depot.

And now, the whole thing could soon have a new landlord, as it goes under the hammer later this month.

In total, there are 14 residential properties and fifteen commercial units included in the sale - with a mix of leasehold and freehold titles to get your head around. And it's all listed with a guide price of just £150,000.

The Parade in Donnington is set to go under the hammer

Donnington Councillor Ollie Vickers welcomed the sale and said he hoped the new landlord would look after the businesses and residents who called the high street home.

"The Parade is the beating heart of Donnington," he said. "It's got unique architecture and it's full of wonderful businesses. It's a great thing we've got and I hope a new landlord will breathe some new life into it.

"The residents and businesses must have security."

As well as the curved row of shops and homes, the sale includes some of the shops and flats on the other side of Hawthorn Road - one of which is currently home to Creases Dry Cleaners.

The Parade, Donnington

According to the auction brochure, the lot comprises three vacant residential flats which remain within the freehold title, ten residential flats and fifteen commercial units that are held under a lease for a term of 250 years from March 1999.

Another residential flat is held under a lease for a term of 99 years from July 23, 2010.

The auction is set for June 19. The listing is available to view online at rightmove.co.uk/properties/148737665.