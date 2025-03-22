Car '90 per cent' destroyed in overnight fire
Firefighters were called out to deal with an early morning car fire which destroyed the vehicle.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the incident at Granville Road, Donnington Wood, Telford, shortly after 6am today - Saturday, March 22.
An update from the service said that one crew had been sent to the scene from Wellington.
They used a hosereel jet to put the fire out, but the car was "90 per cent destroyed" in the incident.