Car '90 per cent' destroyed in overnight fire

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the incident at Granville Road, Donnington Wood, Telford, shortly after 6am today - Saturday, March 22.

An update from the service said that one crew had been sent to the scene from Wellington.

They used a hosereel jet to put the fire out, but the car was "90 per cent destroyed" in the incident.