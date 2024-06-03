Watch: Work to resurface busy Telford road gets under way as closure continues into this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The A518 through Trench and Donnington in Telford was closed over the weekend and will remain shut into this week for resurfacing work.

On Saturday, work began on the stretch from Trench Lock up to Hortonwood Roundabout, with the road closure in place from 8am to 5pm.

It's expected that the work on the Trench Lock stretch will be completed on Monday, but work taking place slightly up the road will likely last a little longer.

Resurfacing will begin on Sunday on the A518 from Hortonwood Roundabout to the Clock Tower Roundabout in Donnington.

Roadworks on the A518 inTelford. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

According to Telford & Wrekin Council's interactive map, work could continue on the Clock Tower stretch until Friday, June 7.

The temporary traffic order which is likely to close the road, is in place from 8am to 5pm on Sunday and then from 9.30am to 3pm in the week.

A signed diversion is in place for the duration of the works, which will direct traffic via the A442 Eastern Primary and along the B4373 towards Asda Donnington Wood.

The resurfacing work appears to be part of a series of upgrades to the busy commuter road, which is used by thousands each day approaching Telford from the north and accessing the industrial estate of Hortonwood.

It was also closed last month for five days, for a range of highway improvement works. The council's interactive map can be viewed online at: https://one.network