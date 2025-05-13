Four weeks of roadworks and closures planned for Telford road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A temporary road closure order is in place on Oakengates Road in Donnington from Monday, May 19 to Friday, June 13.

The closure will involve the section of road between Four Ways and the road's junction with Furnace Lane.

While the order is in place the whole time, a spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the closure will only be in place between 8am and 5pm on week days, and has an end date of Wednesday, June 11.

Oakengates Road in Donnington will be closed for surface dressing. Photo: Causeway/OneNetwork

Donnington and Trench PCSO John Bowen said: "The works are part of a surface dressing programme and are mobile which means, subject to weather, the restrictions will not be in place for the whole period.

"It is anticipated that the roads will be restricted as and when traffic signs are in position and only for so long as is necessary to execute the works, in this case the road will be open at the start and end of each day."

For updates on the closure and others around Shropshire, visit one.network