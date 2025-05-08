VE Day celebrations underway at dementia support groups in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The groups in Donnington and Ketley Bank are organised by local charity Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

Members enjoyed musical entertainment, various activities and a fish and chip lunch served on Union Jack tableware.

VE Day celebrations at dementia support groups in Donnington and Ketley Bank. Photo: Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin

The venues were festooned with patriotic bunting and decorations for the occasion and members were able to share their memories of the war and reminisce about the celebrations on VE Day in 1945.

“We are very pleased that we could bring together so many people to celebrate VE Day, as it’s one of the most important milestones in our nation’s history,” said Gina Shirley, wellbeing services support officer at the charity.

“It was wonderful to hear their stories about the bravery and resilience of those that lived through the war, and we are very grateful to Telford & Wrekin Council for their grant which enabled these events to take place.”

The county is marking 80 years of VE Day. Photo: Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s dementia support groups provide practical information and emotional support in a safe and welcoming environment. The groups are held every fortnight in Donnington and Ketley Bank.

Celebrations underway in Donnington. Photo: Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin

Find out more information can be obtained by calling the charity on 01743 233 123 or visiting the official website.