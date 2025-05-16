Update on Telford's problem landfill site issued by Environment Agency

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Residents in Priorslee have been voicing frustration at a lingering bad smell in the area for more than 12 months.

The Environment Agency (EA) acknowledged the odour from the Granville Woodhouse landfill - known locally as Redhill Landfill - had 'escalated' in March last year.

Earlier this year councillors called for the site to be shut down.

The EA has been working with the landfill's owners, Potters Midlands, since last year in an attempt to tackle the complaints.

It has now issued a fresh update on the situation, saying that the work, which is ongoing, would "reduce gas and odour".

The temporary capping works being carried out in January. Picture: Environment Agency

The update from the EA said: "Further horizontal wells have been installed in the current active cell, to enable gas capture from the newly deposited waste.

"Construction of the latest cell is ongoing and progressing well. The gas plant has had one new engine and continues to burn the captured gas to generate electricity and reduce carbon emissions.

"This ongoing work will reduce gas release and odour. We continue to carry out regular visits and odour tours."

Potters Midlands' own update back in March had said: "As ever work continues onsite to capture and remove gas, and abate odour.

"We are proud and pleased to report that we continue to go above and beyond our requirements to operate in accordance with our environmental permit.

"Nine additional gas extraction wells have been fitted to a newly filled cell, ensuring maximum efficiency and odour abatement."