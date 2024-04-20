Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Plans to reinstate the shop at Four Ways on Queens Road in Donnington have been refused by Telford & Wrekin Council planning officers.

The shop was in use during the 1990s and early 2000s as a store but had then been turned into a residential property.

It was originally built in the 1940s, around the time most of Donnington was being built to accommodate the workers of the then CoD, now MoD.

Over the years the property had become semi-derelict, overgrown and had been subject to vandalism.

Permission was granted to transform it back into a shop in 2021 but the applicant said plans had been mothballed by the pandemic.

Part-retrospective plans were then submitted in February to reinstate the store, and to build a single-storey side extension and detached garage.

But Telford & Wrekin Council planning officers have now refused the application, saying the works would "fail to respect or enhance the appearance of the host property".

The refusal letter also said it would "detract from the street scene, creating an incongruous feature".

"Additionally, the proposed fencing does not positively respond to the appearance of the property or the street scene as a whole."