Garage plans withdrawn after failing to receive backing

In an email sent to the applicant, planning officer Tom Carruthers said Telford & Wrekin Council could not support the scheme in Humber Lane, near Donnington, due to the proposed building being disproportionate.

"In addition, due to the lack of amenity space provided by the rear garden, the majority of usable amenity space is provided by the front/side garden," said Mr Carruthers.

"The erection of the proposed building would reduce the amount of usable amenity space by an unacceptable amount and therefore is considered inappropriate.

"Whilst it is appreciated that other properties in the area have detached garages and it is appreciated that there is an example close by where a garage is forward of the principle elevation of the property, as you are aware, each scheme has to be taken on its own merit.

"With regard to the neighbouring property, whilst this does have a large detached garage, this property is set within a much larger plot and the garage is set back from the front of the main dwelling and is effectively within the rear garden.

"Officers consider that the principle of any building forward of the principle elevation of the property cannot be supported and it is unlikely that anything bigger than what could be built under permitted development would be supported."

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council also objected to the plans, saying the extension was too large. A consultation was due to be held on Monday for the affected parties to discuss other options.