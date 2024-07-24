Telford drink driver sank three pints and drove Range Rover on night out with partner

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Raymond O'Neil, who is in the military, was caught in Telford after a night out with his partner just before being deployed to Poland on May 11.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that he was stopped on Redhill Way, Donnington, after officers on mobile patrol witnesses the Range Rover having difficulty stopping at traffic signals.

They smelled alcohol on O'Neil's breath so arrested him.

A breath sample was taken and the 39-year-old was found to have 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.

O'Neil, of Landy Close, Donnington, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit. He has a previous conviction for dangerous driving from 20 years ago and driving while disqualified in 2011.

Representing himself in court, O'Neil told District Judge Kevin Grego: "When I did get behind the wheel that night I hadn't thought I was unable to drive.

"I thought I managed it and judged it appropriately. I had two pints with a meal and then a further drink later on. I left it three hours (before driving).

"My intention was to drive home. I've worked hard for 22 years. I was taking my partner for a meal and to see a band."

The district judge told O'Neil: "Well it is a lesson hard learned."

He banned O'Neil from driving for 12 months and fined him £350.

O'Neil must also pay £85 in court costs and a £130 victim surcharge, meaning he has a total of £565 to pay within 28 days.