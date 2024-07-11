Teen's 100-mile charity bike ride for hospital that has cared for his mother for two years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Chris Doyle is next week hoping to raise £1,000 for the unit at Royal Stoke University Hospital where his mum Rhian Doyle has had many major operations.

Mum Rhian, from Donnington, said: "He’s cycling 100 miles over three days.

"He’s doing it for Royal Stoke neurosurgery unit because I’m a long term patient there and have had many brain operations and admissions over the last two years.

"We have since had friends and one of Chris’s past teachers also need Ward 228."

Chris's fundraiser for University Hospitals of North Midlands Charity has already broken through the 40 per cent mark for the ride, which starts next week.

He said: "I have decided to give up some of my time to give a little back to a cause close to me.

"Ward 228 at Royal Stoke is a neurosurgery unit that covers a wide area treating patients with brain tumours, brain cancer, brain injuries, major trauma, and major brain conditions.

"My mum has spent countless months in and out of there over the last few years and we have always been so well looked after."

He adds that the staff there have become like a second family.

"Sadly, we have seen other friends and even past teachers go through the need of Ward 228," he said.

"This is why I have chosen to raise some money to help give something back to the staff and help make life a little easier for patients on the ward who are very unwell."

Chris will be cycling 33.4 miles each day totalling 100 miles on July 16, 17 and 18, finishing at midday at Burton Borough School in Newport.

"My goal is to raise £1,000 to support the incredible work done by Ward 228 at Royal Stoke. Your contribution will make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients facing challenging brain conditions.

"Your support means everything to me and those who will benefit from your generosity, and kindness. Thank you for considering donating and helping us make a positive impact together."