Major Shropshire road closures: almost a dozen for drivers over the next fortnight

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways on the road closures shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 9pm June 28 to 6am July 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Preston to Churncote, carriageway closure and lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting), diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A49, from 9am July 22 to 6pm August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Stapleton to Bayston Hill, Stop and go boards for maintenance works.

• A49, from 9.30am July 22 to 3.30pm July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 southbound, The Grove, Multi-way traffic signals on behalf of STW.

• A5, from 9.30am July 22 to 3.30pm July 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Holyhead Road Ensdon, Two Way traffic signals on behalf of STW.

• A49, from 9pm July 24 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Exford Green to Grange Lane, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A49, from 9am to 3pm on July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 northbound, Dorrington to Stapleton, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm July 29 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Charlton to Charlton, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A483, from 9pm July 29 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 both directions Briggs Lane to Greystone Court, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A49, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 northbound, just south of Upper Ashwood Park Farm, Two Way traffic signals on behalf of BT.

• A49, from 9pm August 5 to 6am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 northbound, Dorrington to Longnor, traffic signals for maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.