Aldi reopens after extension and refurbishment

The Aldi store on Wellington Road in Donnington, Telford, reopened this morning at 8am.

The firm said shoppers will now have a larger retail space of 1,332 sqm, offering what it said would be "an enhanced, convenient and varied shopping experience, with a large range of award-winning British products at unbeatable prices to choose from".

Aldi said the new format has been created to make shopping "easier for customers", with the store now having more space and clearer signs.

There have been some practical decisions too, with fresh bread and cakes moved to the last aisle, preventing them from getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy-to-browse freezers.

Aldi said customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary 'Specialbuys' which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During this reopening week, the store will be offering a range of toys, including Nuby baby ball-pits for £49.99, Benbat baby toys for £8.99 and Henry or Hetty vacuums for £16.99.

The store will be run by manager Marie Frost, who has worked at Aldi for more than 24 years, along with a team of 27 colleagues.

She said: “The team and I are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers, and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available. Hopefully the new-look store will make shopping at Aldi Telford that bit easier and more comfortable.”

Aldi said it has also created three new jobs as a result of the extension, and is continuing to recruit for the store.

Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores.

The store will now be from 8am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.