Telford fly-tipper who dumped carpet and cans in green space gets £1,000 fine

The bag of waste containing decomposing cardboard, food waste and household items was discovered in an open green area in Donnington in late October by a Telford & Wrekin Council neighbourhood enforcement officer.

After being tracked down, the fly-tipper was issued a £1,000 fine.

Councillor Richard Overton, cabinet member for homes and enforcement, said: “This case should be a lesson to everyone. You must get rid of your rubbish in the right way – this is all residents’ and businesses' duty of care.

“This prosecution sends a clear message that Telford & Wrekin Council continues to take environmental crime extremely seriously.

“Everyone else pays for it when someone dumps their rubbish. This year alone it's cost roughly £140,000 to clean up waste of this nature and we won’t hesitate to clamp down on those who think it’s okay to throw their rubbish on the streets – or in this case on the grass.

“If you agree and dislike fly-tipping as much as I do and know someone doing it, call us confidentially on our dedicated project hotline - 01952 388800.”

The council issued a reminder of the facilities available for waste disposal, including a bulky waste collection service which is free or discounted for eligible people.

The borough’s two Household Recycling Centres in Hortonwood and Halesfield are open seven days a week, 9am to 5pm, except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Councillor Overton added: “There is support in place to help people with getting rid of waste – there is no excuse for fly-tipping.”