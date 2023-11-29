Shropshire Star
Telford fly-tipper who dumped carpet and cans in green space gets £1,000 fine

A fly-tipper who dumped a bag containing food waste, carpet and empty drinks cans in Telford has been handed a £1,000 fine after being tracked down by a council.

By Megan Jones
A fly-tipper has paid £1,000 after being found to have dumped waste in green space in Donnington

The bag of waste containing decomposing cardboard, food waste and household items was discovered in an open green area in Donnington in late October by a Telford & Wrekin Council neighbourhood enforcement officer.

After being tracked down, the fly-tipper was issued a £1,000 fine.

Councillor Richard Overton, cabinet member for homes and enforcement, said: “This case should be a lesson to everyone. You must get rid of your rubbish in the right way – this is all residents’ and businesses' duty of care.

“This prosecution sends a clear message that Telford & Wrekin Council continues to take environmental crime extremely seriously.

“Everyone else pays for it when someone dumps their rubbish. This year alone it's cost roughly £140,000 to clean up waste of this nature and we won’t hesitate to clamp down on those who think it’s okay to throw their rubbish on the streets – or in this case on the grass.

“If you agree and dislike fly-tipping as much as I do and know someone doing it, call us confidentially on our dedicated project hotline - 01952 388800.”

The council issued a reminder of the facilities available for waste disposal, including a bulky waste collection service which is free or discounted for eligible people.

The borough’s two Household Recycling Centres in Hortonwood and Halesfield are open seven days a week, 9am to 5pm, except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Councillor Overton added: “There is support in place to help people with getting rid of waste – there is no excuse for fly-tipping.”

