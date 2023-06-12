Family fun day set for armed forces celebration

Armed Forces Day is an annual event to commemorate the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces. Photo: Gina Socrates

Broadoaks in Donnington will be hosting Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 24.

The family fun day will be filled with family activities, entertainment and displays to celebrate and commemorate the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces.

Visitors will be able to watch Madness Events with their spectacular trampoline show and take part in the have-a-go sessions.

Savage Skills Bikes display team will also be performing a series of stunts, tricks and jumps.

There will be live music, a fun fair, free sports, activities and crafts and the opportunity to come and meet local Armed Forces Covenant organisations and military groups.

Armed Forces Day celebrations begin on Monday, June 19 when the Armed Forces Day flag is raised on buildings and famous landmarks around the country.

Councillor Carolyn Healy: “This is an opportunity for families to come together at this free event to show their support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

"There are many free activities, lots of stalls to have a look around and stage entertainment."