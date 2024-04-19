Lengthy road ban for Telford driver who 'felt fine' after taking cocaine

Leanne Flowers, aged 38, was caught driving a Citroen DS3 on Castlefarm Way in Priorslee, Telford on October 24 last year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Flowers was drug tested and found to have 95 microgrammes of benzolecgonine - a by-product of cocaine - per litre of blood in her system. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure, is 50mcg.