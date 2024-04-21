Fire involving tumble dryer in Telford sparks crew call-out

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two fire engines were sent from Telford with an operations officer to Celandine Way, Donnington Wood, at 3.18pm on Sunday .

Crews used a hose reel jet and breathing kit to deal with the incident. They sent their incident stop message at 3.40pm.

In other incidents a crew from Bridgnorth was sent to a railway embankment at Astbury, Eardington, at 2.46pm to reports of a blaze on the railway embankment. They found that the railway embankment had been involved in fire but it was out before they got there.

One crew from Church Stretton was called out to Corvedale Road, at Craven Arms, at 2.06pm where firefighters found a small bin on fire and dealt with it.