Firefighters were scrambled after an unattended fire pit got out of control and set fire to a shed in Donnington

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a house fire at around 11am on Saturday in Donnington, Telford.

Two fire engines from Wellington station rushed to the scene on St Matthews Road, to find fire from an unattended brazier had spread to an outbuilding and fascias at the rear of the property.

Firefighters used jets and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire.