Firefighters tackle Telford shed blaze after bonfire gets out of control

Firefighters were sent to a house in Telford after a bonfire got out of control.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a property on Park Road in Donnington at 10pm on Friday.
Two fire engines rushed to the scene from Telford Central and Wellington stations, and crews found a bonfire had spread to a shed, hedge and large conifer tree.
The firefighters spent just under an hour tackling the blaze.
The stop message, which suggests the fire is under control, was received at 10.55pm.