Firefighters tackle Telford shed blaze after bonfire gets out of control

By Megan JonesDonningtonPublished: Comments

Firefighters were sent to a house in Telford after a bonfire got out of control.

Firefighters were dispatched to a house in Telford on Friday evening. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.
Firefighters were dispatched to a house in Telford on Friday evening. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a property on Park Road in Donnington at 10pm on Friday.

Two fire engines rushed to the scene from Telford Central and Wellington stations, and crews found a bonfire had spread to a shed, hedge and large conifer tree.

The firefighters spent just under an hour tackling the blaze.

The stop message, which suggests the fire is under control, was received at 10.55pm.

Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News