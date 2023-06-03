Firefighters tackle Telford shed blaze after bonfire gets out of control

Firefighters were dispatched to a house in Telford on Friday evening. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a property on Park Road in Donnington at 10pm on Friday.

Two fire engines rushed to the scene from Telford Central and Wellington stations, and crews found a bonfire had spread to a shed, hedge and large conifer tree.

The firefighters spent just under an hour tackling the blaze.