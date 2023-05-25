Telford Batman, also know as Councillor Jay Gough, from Donnington in Telford

Jay Gough - aka the Telford Batman - is looking for six or more lads or any shape or size to help recreate the final moments of the hit film The Full Monty.

In the film's final scene a group of unemployed men proved they were ready for any job by stripping off in front of their wives and girlfriends. And it became the surprise feel-good movie of 1997.

Jay, who admits to having watched the film more around 400 times, said he had the fundraising idea while watching the movie again and enjoying a glass of wine at home with his wife Rachel.

With his kit on - Jay Gough

"Once I commit myself to something, I never back down," said Jay, who remains a parish councillor in Donnington but lost his borough council berth by an agonising 14 votes in May's local elections. He says he loves being a councillor because he loves the area.

He added: "One other guy, Darren Hassall, has volunteered so far, but if all else fails I will go down to the local barracks and get some squaddies.

"Squaddies don't mind getting naked in public for any reason!"

A father of two sons, Jay was in the Royal Signals and served in Afghanistan, including at Camp Bastion.

At his time working at the hospital he saw sights that caused post traumatic stress disorder and his medical discharge from the Army in 2015.

Since then he has tried to make himself busy with work as an IT manager, raising money for charity and as a councillor.

"I'm trying to fill my life with positive influences," said Jay.

He is known locally for raising money as the Telford Batman, with money going to Hope House and Children With Cancer UK.

Last year Jay told the Shropshire Star: “I was at a very low point in my life for quite some time.

"One day I was just scrolling through my phone and I came across a video of a chap who made his own Batman suit, and how he does school visits and charity events and suddenly I just thought – I’ve got to do this, I need to do it. Telford needs a Batman.”

Jay reached out to Kevin Stevens, a New Zealand-based entertainer known as ‘Wellington Batman’. Kevin helped Jay build his first Batman suit - modelled on Christian Bale’s Dark Knight suit - and put him in touch with creators across the world.

Soon Jay began wearing the suit to community events and children’s parties to raise money for two charities, Children with Cancer UK and Hope House.

During the pandemic, Jay would don one of his suits for his Government-mandated walks, reaching out to his local community on Facebook.

Someone soon volunteered to drive him around on a modified trailer and families facing lockdown were treated to the iconic 1960s theme tune signalling the impending arrival of Telford’s own Dark Knight.

Anyone who volunteers to take their kit off during the Full Monty remake will be invited to raise money for their own good cause.

Jay says he has lined up a choreographer and a venue - Casey's in Telford - with possible dates at the end of July or August.