Children at Telford school jump for joy after new stage is installed

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council have paid for St Matthews School in Donnington to have their outdoor stage replaced after it was condemned. In Picture L>R: Leighton Mansell eight, Alexander Bithell eight, Councillor Thomas Hoof, Jessica Johnson, eight, and Akifa Shaik, eight.

Kate Clark, headteacher at the school which has 278 pupils with a further 36 children in the nursery centre, said: "Our former wooden outdoor stage was condemned in the Autumn by inspectors from RoSPA.

"They check the safety of play equipment at schools.

"They said that the old stage had rotted and was no longer usable.

"The school first opened on April 21, 1971 and the stage is about 10 years old.

"Now, thanks to a grant of £6,000 from Donnington Parish Council we now have a composite stage.

"This is made from recycled plastic that will not rot.

"The stage is very important to the school as it is used for play, drama and singing classes and many other things.

"Our heartfelt thanks must go to the Parish Council for them providing the funding that has enabled us to replace the old stage.

"I must also thank councillor Tom Hoof who recommended that the school receive funding

"The pupils are certainly enjoying their new outdoor play area.