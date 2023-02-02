Fire crew deals with leak in central heating system in Donnington causing electrical risk

A crew from the fire station at Wellington was scrambled to The Crescent, in Donnington, at about 1.08am to a report of an incident of flooding affecting electrics.
When they arrives they found an incident involving a leaking central heating system.
A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involved a leaking central heating system possibly affecting the electrics in the property.
"The central heating system was drained and the electricity supply isolated for safety by fire service personnel."
The fire crew sent their incident stop message at 2.16am.