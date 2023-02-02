Fire crew deals with leak in central heating system in Donnington causing electrical risk

The Crescent, Donnington. Picture: Google

A crew from the fire station at Wellington was scrambled to The Crescent, in Donnington, at about 1.08am to a report of an incident of flooding affecting electrics.

When they arrives they found an incident involving a leaking central heating system.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involved a leaking central heating system possibly affecting the electrics in the property.

"The central heating system was drained and the electricity supply isolated for safety by fire service personnel."