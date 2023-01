A queue of Severn Trent vehicles has been spotted on the Donnington road

Donnington Wood Way between Asda and the Donnington Wood roundabout was closed late on Tuesday evening.

The road remained closed at 1pm on Wednesday in one direction, heading from the supermarket towards the roundabout.

Witnesses report 10 Severn Trent tankers tackling what they say looks like a burst water mains.

Lilleshall Primary School reported having no water for a short time on Wednesday morning.