Emergency crews called after car smashes into lamp post in Telford

The collision happened in Donnington Wood Way, Telford, shortly after 8.30am. Nobody was trapped in the vehicle. Paramedics and the police were in attendance.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 8.44am on Tuesday, December 6, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford. One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central."

Crews used small gear to deal with the incident.