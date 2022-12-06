Notification Settings

Emergency crews called after car smashes into lamp post in Telford

By Nick Humphreys

Emergency crews were called after a car hit a lamp post this morning.

The collision happened in Donnington Wood Way, Telford, shortly after 8.30am. Nobody was trapped in the vehicle. Paramedics and the police were in attendance.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 8.44am on Tuesday, December 6, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford. One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central."

Crews used small gear to deal with the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been contacted for updates.

Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

