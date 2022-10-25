Tributes paid to Shropshire cricketer and former Wolverhampton CC star Don Lowe

Don Lowe

Don Lowe, who was born in Donnington in 1933, represented his county and also enjoyed success with Wolverhampton Cricket Club – captaining the team for five years and also representing them at Lords.

He leaves behind loving wife Valerie, daughters Anna and Rachel and his grandchildren.

Wife Valerie said: "Don was very family orientated. He had huge energy and a big personality.

"He was a fabulous man and someone who would never get bored in his life - he lived it to the full. He had many interests in his life but cricket was a central passion of his."

Having won a scholarship to Adams Grammar School in Newport, Don's sporting ability was soon identified and nurtured by cricket coach John Guise.

He was selected to play for the Shropshire Schools under-16s team and continued to play cricket at every opportunity.

He captained his first club, St George’s, Telford in 1961 and 1962, becoming one of their most promising players during that period.

Don, back row, fifth from the left, with former team-mates at Wolverhampton CC. The team was celebrating 40 years since winning The Derrick Robins Trophy at Lord's.

An attacking middle-order batsman with a wide range of strokes and a fine close-to-the-wicket fielder, Don represented Shropshire Minor Counties team 53 times and captained them in 1964 and 1965, scoring the first century for the county, hitting 112 against Somerset.

He joined Wolverhampton Cricket Club and captained their First X1 from 1967 to 1972, during which time they won the Midlands Club Championship (1972) and were runners-up in the Birmingham League Cup.

Under his leadership the team also reached the semi-finals of the National Club Knockout and undertook a tour of the Netherlands. His astute captaincy and hard-hitting style played a large part in their success on the pitch during those years.

In 1973, he was also part of the Wolverhampton team which won the DH Robins Cup – at Lord’s, beating Maidstone-based Mote.

Don went on to captain the Midlands Club Cricket Conference (MCCC) on a tour of Australia and the Far East in 1973 and the West Indies in 1974.

He also captained the Midlands Kingfisher Tour of South Africa in 1975.

A member of the MCCC for 30 years, he continued his lifelong passion for cricket by later becoming manager of the MCCC tour to Australia in 1991.

He was on the committee and President Elect for its Golden Jubilee Year in 1997 when he was manager of their tour to South Africa.

Valerie added: "In more recent years, Don continued to be a keen follower of the game at all levels and would meet his cricketing pals of long-standing for informal lunches at his beloved Wolverhampton Cricket Club where they would reminisce and exchange tales about their golden years of cricket.

"Don was also a lifelong supporter of Wolverhampton Wanderers and was delighted when they were promoted to the Premier League in the 2017-2018 season and remained there."

Don’s funeral will take place on November 2 at St Michaels and All Angels Church, Tettenhall at 1.30pm.

His family will extend a warm welcome to those who would like to join them for refreshments at The Wolverhampton Cricket Club, Danescourt Road, Tettenhall.