Hero's welcome for Telford boxing champion at youth club

Boxing champion, Liam Davies meets children and volunteers at Donnington & Muxton Youth Club

Davies recently won the title of British Super Bantamweight Champion and took the belt down to Donnington and Muxton Youth Club on Thursday evening to meet the children growing up on the same streets he did.

Volunteer, Johnny Bradley said: "It was brilliant, Liam really had a heroes welcome from all the children. Liam grew up in Donnington, so for him I think it was amazing. To bring the title back to Donnington, he said he felt like he got to give back to his community.

"It was great for the kids to hear Liam talk about playing on the park, walking the same streets. They got to see someone that had the same upbringing as them, do so well and get so far."

Liam Davies became British Super Bantamweight Champion at the Telford International Centre in June

Over 50 children attended the event, where Davies spoke about his upbringing in the area and his career, answered questions from the children, signed autographs and took photos.

Mr Bradley hopes the event will help inspire local children to be healthy, adding: "We hope that we can keep doing things like this, get local sports people in to talk to the kids about their passions and inspire more kids to get involved with sports.

"Many of them might not be interested in boxing, or in any sport, but we might be able to get them excited to be part of one. We all want our children to be healthy."

Liam Davies, answering questions from the crowd at Donnington & Muxton Youth Club

Sam Adjepong, whose son Ezra, aged six, went along to meet the boxer, said: "Ezra was incredibly inspired to meet Liam. These kind of opportunities teach him that he can work hard to achieve his own goals."

Mr Adjepong said he was incredibly grateful to Liam and the organisers, adding: "Seeing a local lad working so hard and taking time to help the younger generation is inspiring. Anything we can do to help the local kids to improve themselves, give them the opportunity to grow and develop, should be praised."

When it isn't hosting boxing champions, the community centre on St Matthew's Road is open for children on Thursday evenings from 6pm-8pm. Entry costs just £1.

Mr Bradley said: "We have VR headsets, karaoke, arts and crafts. It's somewhere that kids can just come and mingle and enjoy the two hours.