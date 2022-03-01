Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford mother and daughter killed in A41 lorry crash are named as inquests open

By Sue AustinDonningtonPublished: Last Updated:

The baby who died with her mother in a crash with a lorry on the A41 in Shropshire was a twin, a coroner has been told.

The crash happened on the A41 between Rosehill and Hinstock
The crash happened on the A41 between Rosehill and Hinstock

The two were named as Nichola Jane Davies, 35, and her daughter, Amelia Skye Davies who was 11 months old, at the opening of inquests into their deaths.

The mother and daughter, of Park Road, Donnington, Telford, died after the car they were in was involved in a collision with an HGV.

West Mercia Police have revealed that they have launched a murder investigation after the tragedy.

Senior coroner for Shropshire, John Ellery, opened the inquests on Tuesday at Shrewsbury's Shirehall and adjourned them until July 21.

Coroner's officer Ceri Badham read out a statement that said Nichola Davies was a single mother and that Amelia was an 11-month-old twin girl.

She said that at 12.48am on February 15, police received a call that a collision had occurred on the A41 between Rosehill and Hinstock between an HGV and a grey Ford Focus.

"On arrival it was established Nichola was the driver and Amelia was a child in a child seat in the rear. Nichola was pronounced dead at the scene," the statement said.

"Amelia had been extricated from the vehicle by passers-by who commenced CPR. A short time after paramedics arrived she was pronounced deceased."

Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Tern Hill
Crime
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News