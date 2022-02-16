The crash happened on the A41 between Tern Hill and Newport

The 35-year-old woman and her 11-month-old daughter died after the grey Ford Focus they were in was involved in a collision with a yellow lorry on the A41 between Tern Hill and Newport.

Nobody else was hurt in the crash, which happened at around 1am on Tuesday.

West Mercia Police has now confirmed that the crash is being treated as murder, while confirming that the woman driving the car was the baby girl's mother.

It said that no suspects were being searched for but has not yet clarified whether both the woman and her baby are believed to be victims.

A statement said: "Next of kin have been informed but formal identification has yet to take place.

"Officers are not looking to identify any suspects but are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident."

The crash happened near Lavender Cottage, with police, paramedics and firefighters all sent to the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it sent multiple resources, including three ambulances and three doctors.

A spokeswoman said: "The two occupants of the car - a woman and a young child - were in a critical condition.

"Crews worked quickly as a team to provide advanced trauma care with assistance from police and fire colleagues.

"Tragically, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save the woman and child and they were both confirmed deceased on scene.

"The driver of the HGV, a man, was assessed by ambulance staff but didn't require hospital treatment and was discharged on scene."