One-year-old girl dies in hospital days on from crash near Newport

The 19-month-old girl was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the crash near Newport on Saturday, and despite efforts to save her she died on Monday.

The crash happened at about 6.20pm on Saturday, on the A518 New Trench Road at Lilleshall, between the Red House roundabout and the Clock Tower junction near Donnington.

The woman who died, aged in her 40s, was driving a blue Mini, which was involved in a collision with a grey Fiat 500X which the toddler was travelling in along with a man and a woman.

Two bystanders, an off-duty paramedic and off-duty firefighter, performed CPR on the girl before the emergency services arrived.

Meanwhile the adults in the car were left trapped with multiple injuries and had to be freed by firefighters.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that when medics arrived they found a very serious collision between two vehicles, with one having left the road. The female driver was confirmed dead at the scene.

The girl was extricated from the car and taken on blue lights to Princess Royal Hospital, before being taken to the paediatric major trauma centre at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

The injured man and woman were taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital, with their conditions said not to be life-threatening.

West Mercia Police - whose officers attended the scene along with medics and fire crews from Newport, Wellington and Telford - has now appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The force has asked anyone who was travelling on the A518 New Trench Road at the time who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage to get in touch.

Meanwhile Dan Quinn, assistant chief fire officer at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, praised the off-duty emergency workers who rushed to treat the girl.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website or call 101 quoting incident number 523i of February 12.

The crash happened two days before a woman and an 11-month-old baby were killed in a crash on the A41 near Tern Hill in the early hours of Tuesday.