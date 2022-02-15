Woman and baby killed in crash with tractor on A41

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash

Police said that a grey Ford Focus had crashed with a tractor on the A41 between Newport and Tern Hill, near to Lavender Cottage.

The woman was 35 and the baby was 11 months old. Both died at the scene.

West Mercia Police officers, who are appealing for information about the crash, said that it took place at around 1am today.

A spokesman for the police said: "Officers are appealing for information after a collision in north Shropshire where a woman and child very sadly died.

"It happened around 1am this morning on the A41 between Newport and Tern Hill near Lavender Cottage.

"A grey Ford Focus travelling from Newport collided with a tractor.

"Tragically, a 35-year-old woman and an 11-month-old child died at the scene.

"Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the grey Ford Focus being driven in the area, or captured the car or the incident on dash cam to please get in touch."

Anyone with any information is asked to visit westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting incident 14 of February 15.