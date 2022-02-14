Woman dies and young girl critically injured in two car crash near Newport

FILE PICTURE - Stock picture of a West Midlands Ambulance responding to an emergency 999 call. A 30-stone man was winched from a flat window by firefighters using specialist equipment so he could be taken to hospital - because he was too fat to carry. See NTI story NTIFAT. West Midlands Fire Service were called by paramedics who attended the property in Rowley Regis, West Mids., at 10.45am on Wednesday (24/9). Ambulance crews had been unable to lift the man to take him for treatment because of his hefty bulk after he collapsed at home. Firefighters then used a hydraulic lift platform to reach the window of the first floor flat, which they then removed using cutting equipment usually reserved for car crashes. The clinically obese patient was lifted to safety onto the crane in an operation lasting over TWO HOURS. A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said they finally managed to take the man to Russells Hall Hospital, in Dudley, at 2.30pm..

The tragedy happened at about 6.20pm on Saturday, on the A518 New Trench Road at Lilleshall, between the Red House roundabout and the Clock Tower junction.

Two bystanders, one an off-duty paramedic, gave life support to the little girl before the emergency services arrived.

The woman who died was the driver of one of the cars. A man, woman and a the girl were trapped in the other car.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that when its staff arrived they found a very serious collision between two vehicles, with one having left the road.

A spokesman said: "Two bystanders, one an off-duty paramedic, were providing basic life support to a toddler in one of the cars. Two adults, a man and a woman, were also trapped in this car.

"Sadly, the only occupant of the other car, a woman had suffered very serious injuries and despite best efforts, could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

"The youngster was quickly extricated from the car and was taken on blue lights to Princess Royal Hospital where her condition was stabilised. She was then transferred on blue lights, with the MERIT team travelling, to the paediatric major trauma centre at Birmingham Children’s Hospital where she arrived in a critical condition."

The man and woman from the car both suffered multiple injuries. After being freed, they were taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital. Their conditions were not believed to be life threatening.

Five ambulances, five paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car, the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care practitioner were on scene, together with the crew from the Midlands Air Ambulance at Cosford who responded in a car.

The road was closed by West Mercia Police, for several hours.