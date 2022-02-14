Woman dies and young girl critically injured in two car crash near Newport

The tragedy happened at about 6.20pm on Saturday, on the A518 New Trench Road at Lilleshall, between the Red House roundabout and the Clock Tower junction.
Two bystanders, one an off-duty paramedic, gave life support to the little girl before the emergency services arrived.
The woman who died was the driver of one of the cars. A man, woman and a the girl were trapped in the other car.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said that when its staff arrived they found a very serious collision between two vehicles, with one having left the road.
A spokesman said: "Two bystanders, one an off-duty paramedic, were providing basic life support to a toddler in one of the cars. Two adults, a man and a woman, were also trapped in this car.
"Sadly, the only occupant of the other car, a woman had suffered very serious injuries and despite best efforts, could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.
"The youngster was quickly extricated from the car and was taken on blue lights to Princess Royal Hospital where her condition was stabilised. She was then transferred on blue lights, with the MERIT team travelling, to the paediatric major trauma centre at Birmingham Children’s Hospital where she arrived in a critical condition."
The man and woman from the car both suffered multiple injuries. After being freed, they were taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital. Their conditions were not believed to be life threatening.
Five ambulances, five paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car, the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care practitioner were on scene, together with the crew from the Midlands Air Ambulance at Cosford who responded in a car.
The road was closed by West Mercia Police, for several hours.
New Trench Road is one of a number of highways in the area which have been looked at for improved safety measures recently. A consultation is expected to be launched this month after councillors met Telford & Wrekin's highways officers to discuss the area.