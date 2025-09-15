Revealed: Severn Trent's latest water storage level as overall figure remains below half capacity

Announced a little later than usual, Shropshire's water supplier reported that as of Monday, September 8, its overall reservoir capacity had fallen to 46.3 per cent of total storage capacity.

The figure is down from 48.4 per cent in the previous week when storage levels dipped below the 50 per cent mark for the first time since at least January 2023, when online records begin.

Severn Trent’s reservoirs have a combined capacity of 247,708 million litres (ML). On Monday, September 1, storage levels were recorded at 119,777 ML, falling to 114,723 ML by Monday, September 8.

By comparison, reservoir levels at the same time last year - on September 9 - stood at 71.5 per cent of capacity.

Reservoir levels have continued to decline

A new update is expected this week, with the latest measurement taken today (Monday, September 15).

Despite the continued decline in storage levels, Severn Trent has reiterated that no hosepipe ban is planned.

A spokesperson said: "We hope everyone enjoyed the summer – whether at one of our visitor sites, or with the family in the garden, while of course still using water carefully – storing rain when it pours in a water butt, or watering plants with paddling pool water when it’s finished with.

"Throughout the summer we’ve had teams working around the clock, moving water around the network to ensure taps keeps flowing. We haven’t issued a hosepipe ban in 30 years and we’re confident that our great track record will continue this year.

"We’re investing record amounts in new pipes, finding and fixing more leaks than ever and upgrading and developing new treatment works, adding hundreds of millions of litres of drinking water into our network."

Meanwhile, yellow weather warnings for wind remain in place across the county, with Shropshire Council reporting several power outages and fallen trees due to adverse weather conditions.

The Met Office's weather outlook for tomorrow (Tuesday, September 16) said: A drier day to come albeit still the chance of a few showers. Sunny spells are likely through the morning, but any sunshine turning hazy through the afternoon. Still breezy. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Meanwhile, the forecast for Wednesday to Friday adds: "Remaining changeable and often windy with rain at times. Some brighter periods are also likely. Temperatures fairly close to the seasonal average."